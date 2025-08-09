VyFinance Price (VYFI)
VyFinance (VYFI) is currently trading at 0.04624204 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the VYFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VYFI price information.
During today, the price change of VyFinance to USD was $ +0.00034085.
In the past 30 days, the price change of VyFinance to USD was $ +0.0108008920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of VyFinance to USD was $ -0.0026928034.
In the past 90 days, the price change of VyFinance to USD was $ -0.01470570492789098.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034085
|+0.74%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0108008920
|+23.36%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0026928034
|-5.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01470570492789098
|-24.12%
Discover the latest price analysis of VyFinance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.89%
+0.74%
+12.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
VyFinance is a DeFi protocol bringing Neural Net AutoHarvesting & KYC-less Hedge Fund Staking to Cardano.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of VyFinance (VYFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about VYFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VYFI to VND
₫1,216.8592826
|1 VYFI to AUD
A$0.0707503212
|1 VYFI to GBP
￡0.0342191096
|1 VYFI to EUR
€0.039305734
|1 VYFI to USD
$0.04624204
|1 VYFI to MYR
RM0.1960662496
|1 VYFI to TRY
₺1.8806637668
|1 VYFI to JPY
¥6.79757988
|1 VYFI to ARS
ARS$60.8443513912
|1 VYFI to RUB
₽3.6989007796
|1 VYFI to INR
₹4.0563517488
|1 VYFI to IDR
Rp745.8392504212
|1 VYFI to KRW
₩64.2246445152
|1 VYFI to PHP
₱2.62423577
|1 VYFI to EGP
￡E.2.2445886216
|1 VYFI to BRL
R$0.2510942772
|1 VYFI to CAD
C$0.0633515948
|1 VYFI to BDT
৳5.613783656
|1 VYFI to NGN
₦70.8145976356
|1 VYFI to UAH
₴1.9111835132
|1 VYFI to VES
Bs5.91898112
|1 VYFI to CLP
$44.76229472
|1 VYFI to PKR
Rs13.1105431808
|1 VYFI to KZT
₸24.968389498
|1 VYFI to THB
฿1.4945427328
|1 VYFI to TWD
NT$1.382636996
|1 VYFI to AED
د.إ0.1697082868
|1 VYFI to CHF
Fr0.036993632
|1 VYFI to HKD
HK$0.3625375936
|1 VYFI to MAD
.د.م0.4180280416
|1 VYFI to MXN
$0.8591771032
|1 VYFI to PLN
zł0.1683210256
|1 VYFI to RON
лв0.201152874
|1 VYFI to SEK
kr0.4425363228
|1 VYFI to BGN
лв0.0772242068
|1 VYFI to HUF
Ft15.701484682
|1 VYFI to CZK
Kč0.9701579992
|1 VYFI to KWD
د.ك0.0141038222
|1 VYFI to ILS
₪0.1586101972