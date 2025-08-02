What is WAA (WAA)

AFEL is an ecosystem driven by top-tier developers and a community-first approach, powered by FEL NFTs and the $WAA token. Holding a FEL NFT means joining a space where degens and builders unite, with constant utility and reward growth. We share revenue with our NFT holders, conduct token buybacks, and airdrop them back to the community. The ecosystem includes 4 utilities as of now & will include so much more with time. The utilities are as follows: - IronNode: A cyber security firm that focuses on security audits on multiple chains - SolRush: A browser based racing game where 2-8 players enter a game & users are able to wager each match and winner takes all - WAABot: A trading bot that is accessible via Telegram or web with wallet tracking & copy trading functions - Swipe2Earn: A new approach to the Social-Fi platforms; a Tinder-like experience where users swipe Twitter posts to earn rewards.

