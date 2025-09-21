WagerFi (WAGER) Price Information (USD)

WagerFi (WAGER) real-time price is $0.00009756. Over the past 24 hours, WAGER traded between a low of $ 0.00008224 and a high of $ 0.00015131, showing active market volatility. WAGER's all-time high price is $ 0.00015131, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00008224.

In terms of short-term performance, WAGER has changed by +1.66% over the past hour, -8.18% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WagerFi (WAGER) Market Information

The current Market Cap of WagerFi is $ 97.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAGER is 996.09M, with a total supply of 996087490.161431. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 97.18K.