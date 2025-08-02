What is Waggle Network (WAG)

Waggle is a permissionless marketplace built for multi-chain token pools and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital post-IDO on a decentralized environment based on Solana. Waggle curates a public-facing marketplace interface which facilitates locked tokens trading activities. With Waggle, decentralized projects will be able to raise capital from their community, and users will be able to participate in community fundraising rounds in a secure and compliant environment and access opportunities previously only available to institutional players. Waggle seeks to build a future that is decentralized, efficient, and empowering.

Waggle Network (WAG) Resource Official Website

Waggle Network (WAG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Waggle Network (WAG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAG token's extensive tokenomics now!