WAGIE Price (WAGIE)
WAGIE (WAGIE) is currently trading at 0.00000718 USD with a market cap of $ 7.18K USD. WAGIE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAGIE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAGIE price information.
During today, the price change of WAGIE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WAGIE to USD was $ +0.0000009738.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WAGIE to USD was $ -0.0000002516.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WAGIE to USD was $ +0.000000351435263557184.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000009738
|+13.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000002516
|-3.50%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000000351435263557184
|+5.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of WAGIE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-12.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WAGIE captures the bittersweet reality faced by many in the crypto space—a tale of an average trader who bet it all on the market, only to end up flipping burgers at McDonald's after a brutal downturn. This project serves as a lighthearted reminder of the unpredictable nature of crypto and the resilience needed to keep going, even if it means putting on the McDonald's hat and clocking in. WAGIE isn’t just a meme, it’s a story of bouncing back and finding humor in the journey, no matter where it leads.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of WAGIE (WAGIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAGIE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WAGIE to VND
₫0.1889417
|1 WAGIE to AUD
A$0.000011129
|1 WAGIE to GBP
￡0.000005385
|1 WAGIE to EUR
€0.0000061748
|1 WAGIE to USD
$0.00000718
|1 WAGIE to MYR
RM0.0000306586
|1 WAGIE to TRY
₺0.000291867
|1 WAGIE to JPY
¥0.00105546
|1 WAGIE to ARS
ARS$0.009795315
|1 WAGIE to RUB
₽0.0005743282
|1 WAGIE to INR
₹0.0006261678
|1 WAGIE to IDR
Rp0.1177048992
|1 WAGIE to KRW
₩0.0099860876
|1 WAGIE to PHP
₱0.0004150758
|1 WAGIE to EGP
￡E.0.0003493788
|1 WAGIE to BRL
R$0.000039849
|1 WAGIE to CAD
C$0.0000099084
|1 WAGIE to BDT
৳0.000877396
|1 WAGIE to NGN
₦0.0109953802
|1 WAGIE to UAH
₴0.0002999804
|1 WAGIE to VES
Bs0.00088314
|1 WAGIE to CLP
$0.00695024
|1 WAGIE to PKR
Rs0.0020339504
|1 WAGIE to KZT
₸0.0038957962
|1 WAGIE to THB
฿0.0002336372
|1 WAGIE to TWD
NT$0.0002137486
|1 WAGIE to AED
د.إ0.0000263506
|1 WAGIE to CHF
Fr0.000005744
|1 WAGIE to HKD
HK$0.000056363
|1 WAGIE to MAD
.د.م0.000065338
|1 WAGIE to MXN
$0.0001359892
|1 WAGIE to PLN
zł0.000026566
|1 WAGIE to RON
лв0.000031592
|1 WAGIE to SEK
kr0.0000697178
|1 WAGIE to BGN
лв0.0000121342
|1 WAGIE to HUF
Ft0.002483562
|1 WAGIE to CZK
Kč0.0001531494
|1 WAGIE to KWD
د.ك0.0000021899
|1 WAGIE to ILS
₪0.0000244838