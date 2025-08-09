What is WaifuAI (WFAI)

What is the project about? $WFAI is the quintessential anime-style influencer-inspired entertainment token, embodying the vibrant essence of memetic culture. What makes your project unique? As a meme coin, $WFAI holds no intrinsic value or financial expectations. It operates without a formal team or roadmap and is purely for entertainment purposes. History of your project. Started on 25 May 2023, as inspired by the Waifu meme culture. Uniswap v2 pool created on 28 May 2023. What’s next for your project? Launching on CEXs. What can your token be used for? Nothing.

WaifuAI (WFAI) Tokenomics

