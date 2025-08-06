Wakehacker by Virtuals Price (WAKEAI)
Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 116.78K USD. WAKEAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Wakehacker by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wakehacker by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wakehacker by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wakehacker by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wakehacker by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+4.03%
+0.31%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wakehacker is an autonomous AI agent providing continuous smart contract security analysis across major EVM chains. It operates 24/7 without human intervention, automatically scanning newly deployed contracts and identifying vulnerabilities in real-time. Core Functionality: Built on the proven Wake Framework that secures $2B+ TVL across protocols like Lido, Safe, and Axelar, wakehacker enhances this established security engine with autonomous AI capabilities. The system detects reentrancy attacks, integer overflows, access control issues, and logic errors, categorizing findings by severity levels. Service Model: Basic vulnerability alerts are publicly accessible, while detailed technical analysis and comprehensive audit reports require $WAKEAI token access. This dual-tier approach provides broad ecosystem coverage while creating utility-driven token demand through actual service usage.
