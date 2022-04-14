Wakehacker by Virtuals (WAKEAI) Tokenomics
wakehacker is an autonomous AI agent providing continuous smart contract security analysis across major EVM chains. It operates 24/7 without human intervention, automatically scanning newly deployed contracts and identifying vulnerabilities in real-time.
Core Functionality:
Built on the proven Wake Framework that secures $2B+ TVL across protocols like Lido, Safe, and Axelar, wakehacker enhances this established security engine with autonomous AI capabilities. The system detects reentrancy attacks, integer overflows, access control issues, and logic errors, categorizing findings by severity levels.
Service Model:
Basic vulnerability alerts are publicly accessible, while detailed technical analysis and comprehensive audit reports require $WAKEAI token access. This dual-tier approach provides broad ecosystem coverage while creating utility-driven token demand through actual service usage.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WAKEAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WAKEAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.