Wally (WALLY) Information

We are Team Wally, and since November 1st, we've been tirelessly building Wally as CTO, day and night! Our vision is ambitious, and we are determined to achieve it without compromise.

One of our primary goals is to establish an investment pool for our holders. This pool will directly support the Pnut Farm—a vibrant and nurturing home where Wally and his animal friends thrive. The funds raised will ensure the well-being of these animals, providing them with proper care and nourishment.

Beyond this, we are committed to significant marketing initiatives and creating an enchanting and impactful social media presence. Our journey is just beginning, and we can’t wait to bring these dreams to life with your support!