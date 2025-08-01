What is Walrus the tusk ($TUSK)

Walrus is the first mammal memecoin that borns thanks to walrus protocol in sui network. It was created to help to on-board the masses to the sui eco in a funny and Friendly way it was also verified in main sui wallet thanks to the co-founder and cpo adeniyi @TuskWalrusOnSui represents a blend of meme culture with crypto economics, leveraging the Sui blockchain's ecosystem to create a unique token persona and community around TUSK.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Walrus the tusk ($TUSK) Resource Official Website

Walrus the tusk ($TUSK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Walrus the tusk ($TUSK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $TUSK token's extensive tokenomics now!