Walter (WALTER) Tokenomics
Walter (WALTER) Information
Walter (WALTER) is a community-driven memecoin that emphasizes decentralization and collective governance. The ownership of Walter has been fully renounced, ensuring that no central authorities or developers have control over the coin. This renunciation highlights Walter's commitment to being a true community asset. As the developers say, "Woof woof, Walter is taking over crypto!" and "Previous dev jeeted so we're running this up," reflecting the community's enthusiastic and determined spirit. Walter celebrates meme culture, bringing humor and creativity to the cryptocurrency space, and fostering an inclusive and welcoming community. Whether you're a seasoned crypto enthusiast or a newcomer, the Walter community is open to all, encouraging participation and collaboration. Walter represents the power of decentralized finance and community engagement, making it a unique and exciting project in the crypto landscape.
Walter (WALTER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Walter (WALTER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Walter (WALTER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Walter (WALTER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WALTER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WALTER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WALTER's tokenomics, explore WALTER token's live price!
WALTER Price Prediction
Want to know where WALTER might be heading? Our WALTER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.