What is WAP (WAP)

Introducing Wet Ass Pussy ($WAP), the boldest memecoin inspired by Cardi B’s iconic anthem! Just like the song that broke the internet, $WAP is here to make waves in the crypto world. This playful, unapologetic project embraces the wild, fun, and rebellious spirit of Cardi B’s hit single. $WAP is more than just a coin—it’s a movement that celebrates breaking boundaries and having fun in the crypto space. It’s cheeky, it’s bold, and it’s designed for those who aren’t afraid to shake things up. Whether you’re here for the memes or the gains, $WAP promises to bring excitement and entertainment while staying true to its carefree, empowering roots. Join the $WAP community as we ride this wave of fun, culture, and crypto all in one!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WAP (WAP) Resource Official Website

WAP (WAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WAP (WAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAP token's extensive tokenomics now!