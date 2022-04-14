War of Meme (WOME) Tokenomics
Wome.fun is an Agar.io version built on Solana to offer players a unique & fun way of making money in a fair field. It bridges the gap between NFTs, memes & gaming. Pick a Meme/NFT as a Skin, Wage Your Sol and May The Best Win. Team up, enjoy the fight on the field, because anything can change in one game ! You are 1 click away from being able to join a game, and you don't need to connect a wallet for it as you can play as invite anytime. The mechanics are very easy as well, you can whether split with Space or feed others with W. And the map is static, holding viruses or food to eat. The goal is to grow as big as possible and to dominate the leaderboard.
Understanding the tokenomics of War of Meme (WOME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WOME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WOME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
