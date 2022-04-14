Warena (RENA) Information

Warena is the first personalized, and #playtoearn #NFT #metaverse game.

Warena gives you everything you want from an NFT game. It’s a play-to-earn metaverse that allows you to personalize your in-game characters and interact with characters from other universes like Cat Gunner and Axie Infinity in Warena combat games. Warena features thrilling action-survival gameplay where human and zombie teams face off against each other in a zombie apocalypse scenario. Players can choose to inhabit different lands, trade warriors & NFTs, battle against each other, and play in tournaments.

The Warena NFT game will be released in two phases. Phase 1 will take place in Q3 of 2021 and will see the launch of the 2D tower defense game. It’s a survival, player-vs-environment game that will require players to defend against the oncoming army of zombies. Phase 2 is set to launch in Q2 2022 and will unlock the full force of the Warena metaverse with player-versus-player features.