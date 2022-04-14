WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics
WarpBeam (WPLAY) Information
The next generation TV ecosystem - Space to Everyone - Content creators TV ecosystem / Hybrid / WEB3 Friendly
WarpBeam was built to bridge the gap between traditional streaming services and the emerging Web3 landscape. Including the satellite television as open tv format, to help the small content creators, artist reach the audience. The way we want to create it is to build a loyal community, from every single member, who could be important and connected to our ecosystem. The goal was to create an ecosystem that provides not only high-quality entertainment while integrating blockchain technology for monetization, ownership, and engagement, but also to have the real users: no bots, fake accounts, who helps each other to grow and be the real numbers for media buyers and advertisers.
WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
WarpBeam (WPLAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WPLAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WPLAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
