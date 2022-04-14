Warped Games (WARPED) Tokenomics
Warped Games (WARPED) Information
What is $WARPED? $WARPED is the ERC-20 utility token that powers the Warped Universe. Its primary utilities include:
-Fueling Web2 - Web3 Collectible Conversions: Fueling the portal to player ownership.
-Guiding Game Development & Design: Empowering token holders to influence the direction and evolution of the Warped Universe.
-Discounts on Warped Items & Collectibles: Using $WARPED can provide discounts on various Warped in-game items & collectibles.
-Game Rewards: $WARPED will be used to reward players in-game, in competitions, and more.
$WARPED, EMPOWERING A VIRTUAL GAMING ECOSYSTEM From the creative minds behind Lego Universe and Jumpgate with experience at Star Citizen, Pixar and Disney, alongside the team who crafted the STARL Metaverse Project and MMO Warp Nexus, Warped Games is thrilled to introduce Warped Universe - Welcome to the frontier of gamified virtual exploration.
What are the key features of Warped Universe?
-Interconnected Gameplay Across Multiple Genres
-Empowering Players - From the way you play to the way you extract value from your gaming experiences
-Optional NFT-based Digital Collectibles - Choose your level of on-chain interaction
-Community-Guided Development and Collaborative Storytelling
Warped Games (WARPED) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Warped Games (WARPED), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Warped Games (WARPED) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Warped Games (WARPED) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WARPED tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WARPED tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
