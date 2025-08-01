Warrior Coin Price (WAR)
Warrior Coin (WAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 1.37M USD. WAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAR price information.
During today, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Warrior Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Warrior Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
-4.49%
-7.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is WarriorCoin ($WAR)? WarriorCoin ($WAR) is the official utility token of the PoliticalPump.com ecosystem — a platform that mixes political commentary with the fast-moving world of meme coins. Every 72 hours, PoliticalPump.com launches a brand new meme coin paired with $WAR. These meme coins are fun, themed, and tradable — and users can buy them using any Solana-based token. When users trade these meme coins, it also increases demand and trading volume for $WAR. This creates a cycle: More meme coins = more $WAR trading = more attention = more value for $WAR. As the $WAR token is used more in meme coin pairings, its liquidity pool grows and its circulating supply drops — helping to increase its value. The more active the ecosystem becomes, the more $WAR is needed and the more valuable it gets. In short: WarriorCoin ($WAR) is what powers everything on PoliticalPump.com. It’s like the fuel that keeps the meme coin engine running — and the more people use the platform, the more powerful $WAR becomes.
