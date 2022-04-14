WASD Studios (WASD) Tokenomics
WASD Studios was founded by a group of passionate gamers who shared a common love for first-person shooter (FPS) and multiplayer games. The name "WASD" pays homage to the traditional keyboard controls used in many popular FPS games, symbolizing the studio's dedication to creating immersive and engaging gaming experiences.
The lore behind WASD Studios traces back to a time when the founders, a diverse team of developers, designers, and gamers, came together with a shared vision of pushing the boundaries of gaming innovation. Drawing inspiration from their collective experiences in competitive gaming and game development, they set out to establish a studio that would redefine the FPS and multiplayer gaming landscape.
Understanding the tokenomics of WASD Studios (WASD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WASD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WASD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.