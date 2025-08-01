What is WASSIE (WASSIE)

WASSIE is a memecoin launched on the Ethereum blockchain, paying homage to a beloved internet meme. The Wassie meme originated in 2017 by user wasserpest, and evolved through interactions involving inversebrah and various other contributors. The first illustration appeared in 2016 on Twitter now X and was drawn by Japanese hentai artist Tukinowagamo. WASSIE aspires to position itself among the leading meme-inspired cryptocurrencies in the market. More information can be found at www.wassie.wtf

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WASSIE (WASSIE) Resource Official Website

WASSIE (WASSIE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WASSIE (WASSIE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WASSIE token's extensive tokenomics now!