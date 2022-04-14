Watermelon (WAT) Information

What is WAT?

WAT is a token called Watermelon Coin. It is based on the SPL-Token protocol of Solana. On watcoin.farm, you can "plant watermelons" to mint WAT. Once you acquire WAT, you can play various mini-games on watcoin.farm to earn more WAT. The WAT you own can also be traded in the DEX (decentralized exchange) market.

WAT's Address

8nZZoqBYy13LcMiso4ZdNLRK8BpymJAbyfVdZ1RcEBAq

Total Supply of WAT?

10,000,000,000

Total Number of Planting and Harvesting?

1,000,000

How Many Coins Can Be Earned Per Planting and Harvesting?

10,000

Team's Reserved?

0

Fairness and Transparency?

We will fully disclose all planting and harvesting data, including the time and quantity used for planting and harvesting. Additionally, detailed records can be viewed on the Solana blockchain.

What is WAT used for?

Firstly, WAT is supported by a large community and a professional technical team. Not only can it be freely traded on decentralized exchanges, but it can also be used to play a variety of games officially developed by the technical team. One such game is "Rock Paper Scissors," where two players compete in the game, and the winner earns the WAT staked by the loser. The another game is called "SOL Price Challenge", which is very simple, just predict whether the price of SOL will rise or fall within a specific time, and you can win WAT. The technical team will continually launch new, interesting, and fair competitive games for everyone to win more WAT.