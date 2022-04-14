WaterMinder (WMDR) Tokenomics
WaterMinder (WMDR) Information
WaterMinder’s mission is to raise awareness and importance of hydration. For more than a decade, we’ve been helping people stay hydrated.
Since its launch, our app has taken the world by storm, with over 5 million downloads and counting. It’s been honored with prestigious accolades, including the App Store Editor’s Choice Award and being named Apple’s Best of 2019 App. The app has earned glowing features in top publications and outlets like The New Yorker, Women’s Health, Glamour, TechCrunch, Mashable, Lifehacker, and The Telegraph, to name a few. Its widespread recognition and user-friendly design have made it a go-to tool for millions, including high-profile users like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey and a Dubai prince, showcasing its universal appeal and impact.
Beyond its success in the app world, we’ve expanded our mission with the release of the Hydration Guide book, empowering users to live healthier lives.
The app’s versatility shines through its availability across multiple platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, visionOS, and Android.
We’re thrilled to keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in health and technology.
WaterMinder (WMDR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WaterMinder (WMDR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WaterMinder (WMDR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WaterMinder (WMDR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WMDR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WMDR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.