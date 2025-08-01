What is WaterNeuron (WTN)

WaterNeuron is a liquid staking protocol designed for the Internet Computer (ICP) network. It allows users to stake their ICP tokens in a capital-efficient manner by issuing nICP tokens They represent the staked ICP and can be used within the DeFi ecosystem on the Internet Computer. This enables users to benefit from both the staking rewards of ICP and the yields from DeFi applications without locking up their tokens.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

WaterNeuron (WTN) Resource Official Website

WaterNeuron (WTN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WaterNeuron (WTN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WTN token's extensive tokenomics now!