WAVE Price (WAV)
WAVE (WAV) is currently trading at 0.00183388 USD with a market cap of $ 436.46K USD. WAV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the WAV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAV price information.
During today, the price change of WAVE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WAVE to USD was $ +0.0000077109.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WAVE to USD was $ -0.0006735690.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WAVE to USD was $ -0.00455830535295007.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000077109
|+0.42%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006735690
|-36.72%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00455830535295007
|-71.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of WAVE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.23%
-1.98%
-6.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WaveWorld is the first platform uniting GameFi, DeFi, and AI Smart Trading Solution on Sui and MOVE ecosystems, allowing users to trade in a smart and easy way while maximizing profits facilitated by the AI trading tools. Accessible via Telegram, Twitter, LINE, WaveWorld enables both Web2 and Web3 users to easily and conveniently access the blockchain ecosystem without the need for additional applications.
Understanding the tokenomics of WAVE (WAV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WAV token's extensive tokenomics now!
