WAVE (WAV) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WAVE (WAV), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WAVE (WAV) Information WaveWorld is the first platform uniting GameFi, DeFi, and AI Smart Trading Solution on Sui and MOVE ecosystems, allowing users to trade in a smart and easy way while maximizing profits facilitated by the AI trading tools. Accessible via Telegram, Twitter, LINE, WaveWorld enables both Web2 and Web3 users to easily and conveniently access the blockchain ecosystem without the need for additional applications. Official Website: https://waveonsui.com Buy WAV Now!

WAVE (WAV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WAVE (WAV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 414.06K $ 414.06K $ 414.06K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 238.00M $ 238.00M $ 238.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.74M $ 1.74M $ 1.74M All-Time High: $ 0.02539264 $ 0.02539264 $ 0.02539264 All-Time Low: $ 0.0015656 $ 0.0015656 $ 0.0015656 Current Price: $ 0.00173693 $ 0.00173693 $ 0.00173693 Learn more about WAVE (WAV) price

WAVE (WAV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WAVE (WAV) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WAV tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WAV tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WAV's tokenomics, explore WAV token's live price!

WAV Price Prediction Want to know where WAV might be heading? Our WAV price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WAV token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!