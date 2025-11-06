WaveFi (WAVE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000543 $ 0.0000543 $ 0.0000543 24H Low $ 0.00008735 $ 0.00008735 $ 0.00008735 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000543$ 0.0000543 $ 0.0000543 24H High $ 0.00008735$ 0.00008735 $ 0.00008735 All Time High $ 0.00042787$ 0.00042787 $ 0.00042787 Lowest Price $ 0.00003599$ 0.00003599 $ 0.00003599 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) +4.97% Price Change (7D) -62.16% Price Change (7D) -62.16%

WaveFi (WAVE) real-time price is $0.00006504. Over the past 24 hours, WAVE traded between a low of $ 0.0000543 and a high of $ 0.00008735, showing active market volatility. WAVE's all-time high price is $ 0.00042787, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003599.

In terms of short-term performance, WAVE has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, +4.97% over 24 hours, and -62.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WaveFi (WAVE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 64.94K$ 64.94K $ 64.94K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 64.94K$ 64.94K $ 64.94K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WaveFi is $ 64.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WAVE is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 64.94K.