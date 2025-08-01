Waves Ducks Price (EGG)
Waves Ducks (EGG) is currently trading at 2.49 USD with a market cap of $ 260.21K USD. EGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the EGG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate EGG price information.
During today, the price change of Waves Ducks to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Waves Ducks to USD was $ -0.2378858850.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Waves Ducks to USD was $ -0.7155423360.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Waves Ducks to USD was $ -0.941296064563907.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.2378858850
|-9.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.7155423360
|-28.73%
|90 Days
|$ -0.941296064563907
|-27.43%
Discover the latest price analysis of Waves Ducks: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Waves Ducks is a game focused on collectible digital duck images in the NFT format. You can collect ducks and share them with other players, as well as breed ducks to get a unique, highly valuable item.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Waves Ducks (EGG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about EGG token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EGG to VND
₫65,524.35
|1 EGG to AUD
A$3.8595
|1 EGG to GBP
￡1.8675
|1 EGG to EUR
€2.1663
|1 EGG to USD
$2.49
|1 EGG to MYR
RM10.6323
|1 EGG to TRY
₺101.2683
|1 EGG to JPY
¥373.5
|1 EGG to ARS
ARS$3,415.6326
|1 EGG to RUB
₽199.7478
|1 EGG to INR
₹217.8252
|1 EGG to IDR
Rp40,819.6656
|1 EGG to KRW
₩3,497.1801
|1 EGG to PHP
₱144.7188
|1 EGG to EGP
￡E.121.0638
|1 EGG to BRL
R$13.944
|1 EGG to CAD
C$3.4362
|1 EGG to BDT
৳304.278
|1 EGG to NGN
₦3,813.1611
|1 EGG to UAH
₴104.0322
|1 EGG to VES
Bs306.27
|1 EGG to CLP
$2,422.77
|1 EGG to PKR
Rs706.3632
|1 EGG to KZT
₸1,351.0491
|1 EGG to THB
฿81.7965
|1 EGG to TWD
NT$74.5008
|1 EGG to AED
د.إ9.1383
|1 EGG to CHF
Fr2.0169
|1 EGG to HKD
HK$19.5216
|1 EGG to MAD
.د.م22.7835
|1 EGG to MXN
$47.1357
|1 EGG to PLN
zł9.3126
|1 EGG to RON
лв11.0556
|1 EGG to SEK
kr24.4269
|1 EGG to BGN
лв4.2579
|1 EGG to HUF
Ft873.0687
|1 EGG to CZK
Kč53.6097
|1 EGG to KWD
د.ك0.76194
|1 EGG to ILS
₪8.4909