WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) Information WaxFusion is an open-source liquid staking protocol on WAX Blockchain. When users deposit WAX into the protocol, they receive a liquid staked token called LSWAX. The funds deposited by users are used for staking, and CPU rentals; both of which result in a majority of earned WAX being shared with LSWAX holders. The protocol also incentivizes liquidity on WAX, by allocating a portion of earned rewards to LP farms once per week. Official Website: https://waxfusion.io Whitepaper: https://docs.waxfusion.io Buy LSWAX Now!

WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 5.32M $ 5.32M $ 5.32M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.99K $ 117.99K $ 117.99K All-Time High: $ 0.076833 $ 0.076833 $ 0.076833 All-Time Low: $ 0.01678111 $ 0.01678111 $ 0.01678111 Current Price: $ 0.02215838 $ 0.02215838 $ 0.02215838 Learn more about WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) price

WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WaxFusion Staked WAX (LSWAX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LSWAX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LSWAX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LSWAX's tokenomics, explore LSWAX token's live price!

