What is We love Boobs (BOOBS)

A community-driven memecoin dedicated to breast cancer awareness and support. In 2022, there were around 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 666,000 deaths globally,We decided to spread awarness about Breast cancer using $BOOBS token in fun way, Today memecoin is used only for making high returns but we are using this to spread awarness about BREAST CANCER, More you buy this more people talk about $BOOBS and our motive behind launching this token

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

We love Boobs (BOOBS) Resource Official Website

We love Boobs (BOOBS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of We love Boobs (BOOBS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BOOBS token's extensive tokenomics now!