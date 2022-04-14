Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Web 3 Dollar (USD3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Information

USD3 is a fully asset-backed currency (“RToken”) created on the Reserve protocol. RTokens feature onchain asset-backing, revenue sharing, overcollateralization and mint/redemptions, governed by RSR stakers.

The native web 3 currency. A low-risk yield-bearing USD stablecoin built on DeFi markets. Governance should prioritize safety and stability, seeking highly-rated stables and DeFi platforms. Earn the DeFi rate any time you're in stables.

Official Website:
https://app.reserve.org/ethereum/token/0x0d86883faf4ffd7aeb116390af37746f45b6f378/overview

Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Web 3 Dollar (USD3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 44.46M
Total Supply:
$ 42.12M
Circulating Supply:
$ 42.12M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 44.46M
All-Time High:
$ 1.17
All-Time Low:
$ 0.939075
Current Price:
$ 1.056
Web 3 Dollar (USD3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Web 3 Dollar (USD3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of USD3 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many USD3 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.