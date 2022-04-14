Web (WEB) Tokenomics
The new ERC meme token, Web $WEB, emerged from an accidental Twitter leak on Web.x.ai, coinciding with similar leaks at grok.x.ai and ide.x.ai. This occurred just before the public release of Grok and Promptide, two other tokens associated with Elon Musk's XAI initiative. While the $GROK and $PROMPTIDE tokens have seen significant growth, or "mooning," in the cryptocurrency market, $WEB is now being spotlighted as the next potential hidden gem. Notably, $WEB boasts features like zero tax on transactions, and its liquidity has been burned and renounced, indicating a more decentralized and user-driven approach. This new token is poised to attract attention in the crypto community, riding on the wave of its predecessors' success and the intrigue sparked by its unconventional introduction to the market.
Understanding the tokenomics of Web (WEB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WEB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WEB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.