Web3 Forensics are building tools and data aimed to provide better crypto forensics on multi-chains.
Our first tool is what we are calling a Token Image Visualizer [TIV] which will let users see if the token they are looking to invest in has a unique image.
We have already catalogued over 120K token images and continue to add 300-400 daily to our database.
We aim to provide a free service to end users and a paid API service to businesses and developers wanting to leverage our enriched data.
Our token W3F will be usable to subscribe to our API's at a massive discount compared to fiat currency, making it a logical choice to buy and use.
Understanding the tokenomics of Web3 Forensics (W3F) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of W3F tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many W3F tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
