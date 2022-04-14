Web3 TON Token (WEB3) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Web3 TON Token (WEB3), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Web3 TON Token (WEB3) Information Utility token of TON DNS Club ecosystem on TON blockchain inside Telegram Official Website: https://web3ton.io Buy WEB3 Now!

Web3 TON Token (WEB3) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Web3 TON Token (WEB3), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 90.00M $ 90.00M $ 90.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.55M $ 3.55M $ 3.55M All-Time High: $ 2.16 $ 2.16 $ 2.16 All-Time Low: $ 0.02858117 $ 0.02858117 $ 0.02858117 Current Price: $ 0.03943833 $ 0.03943833 $ 0.03943833 Learn more about Web3 TON Token (WEB3) price

Web3 TON Token (WEB3) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Web3 TON Token (WEB3) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WEB3 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEB3 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WEB3's tokenomics, explore WEB3 token's live price!

WEB3 Price Prediction Want to know where WEB3 might be heading? Our WEB3 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See WEB3 token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!