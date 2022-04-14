The NFT Workx mission is to Onboard Millions of Users into Web3, via the Power of eCommerce, Digital Collectibles & Loyalty.

By automatically creating Digital Collectibles (NFTs), of physical items at point of sale via the most popular eCommerce platforms, we provide a seamless solution for brands and consumers alike.

Brands and creators are able to add a specific token gating ‘utility’ to each collectible. This could be in the form of a discount code, offer, access to limited edition products, events, content and more.

This immediately enables brands to enter the Web3 space, engage with younger generations and add more value to their product.

Our consumer App enables users to view their own Digital Collectibles as well as a live feed (Social Media Style) of other peoples collectibles. Users can swipe and search (specific brands/creators), Like, Swap, Buy, and Share Collectibles in the public feed. Get rewarded with WRKX tokens for specific actions and activity.

Think of it like a Web3 Voucher Code Marketplace, but with a social, collectable and visual element.

Brands have the ability to utilise the paid ads platform with the $WRKX token to run banners/offers/collectibles in the ‘Feed’ or as ‘Banner Ads’ within the app.