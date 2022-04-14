Web3Frontier (W3F) Information

"Web3Frontier is a fantastic web3 social network that allows creators to seamlessly integrate crypto assets into their social applications, giving users the power to truly own their digital identity, content, and interactions. At Web3Frontier, our team is pioneering new web3 social primitivesthat give users greater control over their digital identities, andenable creators to create innovative bonding connections withusers. By leveraging blockchain technology, we provide users withownership of their identity, content, and social data, resultingindeeper interactive activities. In web3, private keys/seed phrases and cryptographic signaturesare used for authentication instead of usernames and passwordsasin Web2. However, this has proved to be a challenge for manyusers. To address this, Web3Frontier has created a non-custodial smart contract wallet that provides a great social experience without theneed to worry about seeds or gas."