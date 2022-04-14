Web3Shot (W3S) Tokenomics
Web3Shot (W3S) Information
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world.It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes.At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. W3S is the only governance token that is designed to reflect the flow of value across the Web3Shot platform. The long-term value of Web3Shot is tied to the confidence people hold in the project, and the total supply of W3S is 100,000,000."
Web3Shot (W3S) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Web3Shot (W3S), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Web3Shot (W3S) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Web3Shot (W3S) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of W3S tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many W3S tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
W3S Price Prediction
