web3war (FPS) Information Competitive first-person shooter crafted by Roll1ng Thund3rz and powered by Zilliqa. Official Website: https://www.w3w.game/ Whitepaper: https://docsend.com/view/sp26sruzah2479qr Buy FPS Now!

web3war (FPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for web3war (FPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 900.14K $ 900.14K $ 900.14K Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 39.62M $ 39.62M $ 39.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.41M $ 3.41M $ 3.41M All-Time High: $ 0.482493 $ 0.482493 $ 0.482493 All-Time Low: $ 0.01111406 $ 0.01111406 $ 0.01111406 Current Price: $ 0.02270736 $ 0.02270736 $ 0.02270736 Learn more about web3war (FPS) price

web3war (FPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of web3war (FPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of FPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many FPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand FPS's tokenomics, explore FPS token's live price!

