Web4 AI ($WEB4), strives to disrupt the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency space using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Web4 AI, through its diverse DeFi offerings, aims to quickly establish a strong presence in the DeFi market by creating unique use cases.One of Web4 AI's unique selling point is that it will offer superior AI trading algorithms for automated AI trading. Secondly the introduction of Web4 Wallet Management to optimize the storage and transaction of digital assets. Thirdly, Web4 AI NFT Generation utilizes AI to generate NFTs that are unique and cannot be replicated, making them highly valuable. Lastly, Web4 AI also intends to branch into non-crypto related use cases such as automated customer service, content creation and so forth.

WEB4 AI (WEB4) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 100.00T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 163.70K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

WEB4 AI (WEB4) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WEB4 AI (WEB4) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of WEB4 tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WEB4 tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

