Weble Ecosystem (WET) Tokenomics
New decentralized blockchain networks can settle world-wide payments in less than a second. These breakthroughs open the way to disruptive visions such as the IoV (Internet of Value) : an open internet of assets where anything can be instantly tokenized and exchanged without the supervision of centralized traditional finance systems.
Weble GMBH is specialized in IoT (Internet of Things) and building automation protocols. The company produces Universal IoT Gateways supporting main industrial M2M communication standards. Adding cryptocurrencies wallets and other mean of payments to our supported protocols permits our customers to easily integrate financial services.
The Weble Ecosystem Token (WET) aims to play a central role in our products and services. It also gives anyone the opportunity to invest in our company success.
Understanding the tokenomics of Weble Ecosystem (WET) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WET tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WET tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.