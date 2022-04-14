WebMind Network (WMN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WebMind Network (WMN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WebMind Network (WMN) Information Webmind Network is a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of web3 and cryptocurrency, seeking to revolutionize the way we interact with and conceptualize the internet. As a visionary project, Webmind aims to contribute to the development of a more decentralized, secure, and user-centric web. Official Website: https://webmindnetwork.com/ Whitepaper: https://webmindnetwork.com/wp-content/themes/webmind/assets/img/WMN%20Whitepaper%2001.pdf Buy WMN Now!

WebMind Network (WMN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WebMind Network (WMN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 160.00M $ 160.00M $ 160.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.81K $ 6.81K $ 6.81K All-Time High: $ 0.03883978 $ 0.03883978 $ 0.03883978 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about WebMind Network (WMN) price

WebMind Network (WMN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WebMind Network (WMN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WMN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WMN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WMN's tokenomics, explore WMN token's live price!

