Websea (WBS) Tokenomics
Websea (WBS) Information
Websea is a Web3 digital asset world for global youth.
The platform boasts a dual-account security system, intelligent copy-trading, and other innovative services, enabling more young individuals to access the Web 3.0 world conveniently, quickly, and securely.
Furthermore, through the tokenomics design of the platform's native token WBS based on Web3 attributes, more young people can reap substantial rewards and value returns while participating in Websea's social, entertainment, and gaming ecosystem.
Websea (WBS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Websea (WBS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Websea (WBS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Websea (WBS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WBS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WBS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand WBS's tokenomics, explore WBS token's live price!
WBS Price Prediction
Want to know where WBS might be heading? Our WBS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.