Websea (WBS) Information

Websea is a Web3 digital asset world for global youth.

The platform boasts a dual-account security system, intelligent copy-trading, and other innovative services, enabling more young individuals to access the Web 3.0 world conveniently, quickly, and securely.

Furthermore, through the tokenomics design of the platform's native token WBS based on Web3 attributes, more young people can reap substantial rewards and value returns while participating in Websea's social, entertainment, and gaming ecosystem.