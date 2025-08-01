WeeDE Price ($WEEDE)
WeeDE ($WEEDE) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 437.66K USD. $WEEDE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the $WEEDE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $WEEDE price information.
During today, the price change of WeeDE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WeeDE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WeeDE to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WeeDE to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+39.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+30.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WeeDE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-5.46%
-6.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JaWeeDE Introduction A pioneer in decentralized finance and the legal cannabis industry in Germany, providing a platform for consumers, members, & crypto enthusiasts to participate in the growing cannabis ecosystem from anywhere in the world. Vision Create a vibrant, community-driven cannabis ecosystem where members, stakeholders, and $WeeDE token owners can participate and benefit from the emerging German Cannabis Industry's growth with future expansion plans throughout Europe. Key Components $WeeDE token, Grow-Ops, Compassion Clubs & BoeFam Wellness CBD products marketed throughout Germany for a unique customer experience that promotes transparency, accessibility, and affordability in the cannabis industry.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of WeeDE ($WEEDE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $WEEDE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $WEEDE to VND
₫--
|1 $WEEDE to AUD
A$--
|1 $WEEDE to GBP
￡--
|1 $WEEDE to EUR
€--
|1 $WEEDE to USD
$--
|1 $WEEDE to MYR
RM--
|1 $WEEDE to TRY
₺--
|1 $WEEDE to JPY
¥--
|1 $WEEDE to ARS
ARS$--
|1 $WEEDE to RUB
₽--
|1 $WEEDE to INR
₹--
|1 $WEEDE to IDR
Rp--
|1 $WEEDE to KRW
₩--
|1 $WEEDE to PHP
₱--
|1 $WEEDE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $WEEDE to BRL
R$--
|1 $WEEDE to CAD
C$--
|1 $WEEDE to BDT
৳--
|1 $WEEDE to NGN
₦--
|1 $WEEDE to UAH
₴--
|1 $WEEDE to VES
Bs--
|1 $WEEDE to CLP
$--
|1 $WEEDE to PKR
Rs--
|1 $WEEDE to KZT
₸--
|1 $WEEDE to THB
฿--
|1 $WEEDE to TWD
NT$--
|1 $WEEDE to AED
د.إ--
|1 $WEEDE to CHF
Fr--
|1 $WEEDE to HKD
HK$--
|1 $WEEDE to MAD
.د.م--
|1 $WEEDE to MXN
$--
|1 $WEEDE to PLN
zł--
|1 $WEEDE to RON
лв--
|1 $WEEDE to SEK
kr--
|1 $WEEDE to BGN
лв--
|1 $WEEDE to HUF
Ft--
|1 $WEEDE to CZK
Kč--
|1 $WEEDE to KWD
د.ك--
|1 $WEEDE to ILS
₪--