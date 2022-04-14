WeeDE ($WEEDE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WeeDE ($WEEDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WeeDE ($WEEDE) Information JaWeeDE Introduction A pioneer in decentralized finance and the legal cannabis industry in Germany, providing a platform for consumers, members, & crypto enthusiasts to participate in the growing cannabis ecosystem from anywhere in the world. Vision Create a vibrant, community-driven cannabis ecosystem where members, stakeholders, and $WeeDE token owners can participate and benefit from the emerging German Cannabis Industry's growth with future expansion plans throughout Europe. Key Components $WeeDE token, Grow-Ops, Compassion Clubs & BoeFam Wellness CBD products marketed throughout Germany for a unique customer experience that promotes transparency, accessibility, and affordability in the cannabis industry. Official Website: https://jaweede.de/

WeeDE ($WEEDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WeeDE ($WEEDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 420.65K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 420.65K All-Time High: $ 0.00224628 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00042065

WeeDE ($WEEDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WeeDE ($WEEDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $WEEDE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $WEEDE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

