Discover key insights into WeeDE ($WEEDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
WeeDE ($WEEDE) Information

JaWeeDE Introduction A pioneer in decentralized finance and the legal cannabis industry in Germany, providing a platform for consumers, members, & crypto enthusiasts to participate in the growing cannabis ecosystem from anywhere in the world. Vision Create a vibrant, community-driven cannabis ecosystem where members, stakeholders, and $WeeDE token owners can participate and benefit from the emerging German Cannabis Industry's growth with future expansion plans throughout Europe. Key Components $WeeDE token, Grow-Ops, Compassion Clubs & BoeFam Wellness CBD products marketed throughout Germany for a unique customer experience that promotes transparency, accessibility, and affordability in the cannabis industry.

Official Website:
https://jaweede.de/

WeeDE ($WEEDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WeeDE ($WEEDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 420.65K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 420.65K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00224628
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00042065
WeeDE ($WEEDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WeeDE ($WEEDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $WEEDE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $WEEDE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $WEEDE's tokenomics, explore $WEEDE token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.