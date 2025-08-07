More About WFI

WeFi Logo

WeFi Price (WFI)

Unlisted

WeFi (WFI) Live Price Chart

$0.412119
$0.412119$0.412119
+0.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD

Price of WeFi (WFI) Today

WeFi (WFI) is currently trading at 0.412396 USD with a market cap of $ 14.67M USD. WFI to USD price is updated in real-time.

WeFi Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.64%
WeFi 24-hour price change
35.61M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the WFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

WeFi (WFI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ +0.00263878.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ +0.0238884506.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ -0.0089795105.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WeFi to USD was $ -0.0573451543254971.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00263878+0.64%
30 Days$ +0.0238884506+5.79%
60 Days$ -0.0089795105-2.17%
90 Days$ -0.0573451543254971-12.20%

WeFi (WFI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of WeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.4056
$ 0.4056$ 0.4056

$ 0.413877
$ 0.413877$ 0.413877

$ 0.588438
$ 0.588438$ 0.588438

+0.32%

+0.64%

-2.60%

WeFi (WFI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 14.67M
$ 14.67M$ 14.67M

--
----

35.61M
35.61M 35.61M

What is WeFi (WFI)

WeFi is an innovative financial ecosystem that seamlessly integrates custodian and self-custody wallets, crypto-collateralized cards, and neobank services with advanced AI-driven compliance and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK). Built to simplify global transactions, remittances, and asset management, WeFi bridges the gap between decentralized and traditional finance. With features like on-chain identity solutions and behavior-based compliance for financial institutions, WeFi creates a secure, user-friendly platform for interacting with crypto and fiat, empowering both individuals and institutions in a borderless financial future. At the heart of the ecosystem is the WFI token, facilitating effortless transactions, rewards, and fees. Used for remittances and stablecoins management, WeFi brings Web3 innovation to the real world—combining privacy, security, AI-enhanced compliance, and a frictionless user experience that no other platform offers.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

WeFi (WFI) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

WeFi (WFI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of WeFi (WFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WFI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About WeFi (WFI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

WFI to Local Currencies

1 WFI to VND
10,852.20074
1 WFI to AUD
A$0.63096588
1 WFI to GBP
0.30517304
1 WFI to EUR
0.3505366
1 WFI to USD
$0.412396
1 WFI to MYR
RM1.74031112
1 WFI to TRY
16.77214532
1 WFI to JPY
¥60.622212
1 WFI to ARS
ARS$549.1258938
1 WFI to RUB
32.98755604
1 WFI to INR
36.19187296
1 WFI to IDR
Rp6,760.58908224
1 WFI to KRW
571.97675616
1 WFI to PHP
23.5684314
1 WFI to EGP
￡E.19.9805862
1 WFI to BRL
R$2.2475582
1 WFI to CAD
C$0.56498252
1 WFI to BDT
49.99064312
1 WFI to NGN
628.65233844
1 WFI to UAH
17.08969024
1 WFI to VES
Bs52.786688
1 WFI to CLP
$400.02412
1 WFI to PKR
Rs116.6255888
1 WFI to KZT
220.76795068
1 WFI to THB
฿13.33688664
1 WFI to TWD
NT$12.33888832
1 WFI to AED
د.إ1.51349332
1 WFI to CHF
Fr0.3299168
1 WFI to HKD
HK$3.23318464
1 WFI to MAD
.د.م3.72393588
1 WFI to MXN
$7.6705656
1 WFI to PLN
1.50936936
1 WFI to RON
лв1.7939226
1 WFI to SEK
kr3.96312556
1 WFI to BGN
лв0.68870132
1 WFI to HUF
Ft140.84560588
1 WFI to CZK
8.69743164
1 WFI to KWD
د.ك0.12578078
1 WFI to ILS
1.41039432