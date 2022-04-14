WeFi (WFI) Tokenomics
WeFi (WFI) Information
WeFi is an innovative financial ecosystem that seamlessly integrates custodian and self-custody wallets, crypto-collateralized cards, and neobank services with advanced AI-driven compliance and Zero-Knowledge Proofs (ZK). Built to simplify global transactions, remittances, and asset management, WeFi bridges the gap between decentralized and traditional finance. With features like on-chain identity solutions and behavior-based compliance for financial institutions, WeFi creates a secure, user-friendly platform for interacting with crypto and fiat, empowering both individuals and institutions in a borderless financial future.
At the heart of the ecosystem is the WFI token, facilitating effortless transactions, rewards, and fees. Used for remittances and stablecoins management, WeFi brings Web3 innovation to the real world—combining privacy, security, AI-enhanced compliance, and a frictionless user experience that no other platform offers.
WeFi (WFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for WeFi (WFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
WeFi (WFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of WeFi (WFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WFI Price Prediction
Disclaimer
