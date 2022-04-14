WELD (WELD) Tokenomics

WELD (WELD) Information

Weld Money is a modern fintech project already creating a revolution in finance and payments today. Weld Money implements a payment solution for recurring daily expenses with minimal fees backed by any crypto wallet.

It is obvious today that the traditional financial system is entirely obsolete. And cryptocurrencies, digital assets considered modern, are not used in everyday life due to a number of problems users face (high commissions, verifications, etc.). The key to solving this problem was the concept of Weld Money, developed by Alexey Meretskiy, Alexey Bobok, and Iryna Lorens.

The global goal of Weld Money is to connect the world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional fiat finance. Weld Money is a transparent bridge between two worlds. All this became possible thanks to the product Weld Money - the weld card.

the indisputable advantages of weld card are: payment with stablecoins at all points of sale using Apple/Google Pay the ability to use crypto assets when paying in online stores balance control of all digital assets in one mobile application or website account (NFT, donats, other next-generation digital assets) cashback program the ability to choose a bank in different jurisdictions for opening an account minimal fees for payments additional benefits for investors in the WELD token

Deregulation and decentralization are what really drive user engagement and continued growth. Weld Money today is a modern digital payment provider for the post-fiat era.

WELD (WELD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for WELD (WELD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 250.00M
$ 250.00M$ 250.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 67.85K
$ 67.85K$ 67.85K
All-Time High:
$ 0.362401
$ 0.362401$ 0.362401
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00027141
$ 0.00027141$ 0.00027141

WELD (WELD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of WELD (WELD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WELD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.