What is Welshare Health Token (WEL)

Welshare Health is developing a decentralized app to help patients personalize how they contribute to AI-driven medical research by leveraging web3 technologies. Data silos within the healthcare industry lead to inefficiencies in clinical trial recruitment and understanding patient behavior insights. Simultaneously, individuals have little control over how their health data is used, and often do not benefit directly from participating in research studies. Welshare Health connects patient communities directly with medical research, addressing the inefficiencies of traditional research models and empowering individuals to take control of their health data, while earning rewards and accessing personalized health offers.

Welshare Health Token (WEL) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Welshare Health Token (WEL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Welshare Health Token (WEL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about WEL token's extensive tokenomics now!