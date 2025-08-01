Wenpad Labs Price (LABS)
Wenpad Labs (LABS) is currently trading at 0.00359886 USD with a market cap of $ 315.21K USD. LABS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the LABS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LABS price information.
During today, the price change of Wenpad Labs to USD was $ -0.000877034880104813.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wenpad Labs to USD was $ -0.0013712801.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wenpad Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wenpad Labs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000877034880104813
|-19.59%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0013712801
|-38.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wenpad Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.44%
-19.59%
-18.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Our project is a comprehensive ecosystem on Solana featuring a presale launchpad integrated with Phantom wallet, enabling secure and user-friendly token launches. We offer a free, volume-based Telegram trending platform, ensuring fair exposure without paid placements. Soon, we will launch a Telegram bot to support projects in raising revenue and achieving long-term sustainability. The native token is deflationary and incorporates reflections: transactional taxes are redistributed weekly to holders and a portion is burned, maximizing rewards and maintaining scarcity. Importantly, our system ensures the development team does not sell tokens; all tax proceeds are returned to the community, reinforcing trust and long-term value for holders.
