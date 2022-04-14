Wenpad Labs (LABS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Wenpad Labs (LABS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Wenpad Labs (LABS) Information Our project is a comprehensive ecosystem on Solana featuring a presale launchpad integrated with Phantom wallet, enabling secure and user-friendly token launches. We offer a free, volume-based Telegram trending platform, ensuring fair exposure without paid placements. Soon, we will launch a Telegram bot to support projects in raising revenue and achieving long-term sustainability. The native token is deflationary and incorporates reflections: transactional taxes are redistributed weekly to holders and a portion is burned, maximizing rewards and maintaining scarcity. Importantly, our system ensures the development team does not sell tokens; all tax proceeds are returned to the community, reinforcing trust and long-term value for holders. Official Website: https://wenpadlabs.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.pdffiller.com/jsfiller-desk15/?traceparent=00-fa53d63747845330f986262db22c5081-0879b538bf806539-00&flat_pdf_quality=high&isShareViaLink=1&requestHash=03f68d9343727600e7b9383b8c314ba8e1aa7df4698bead4810950130e8d9a9d&lang=en&projectId=1853475414&richTextFormatting=true&jsf-page-rearrange-v2=true&jsf-redesign-full=true&isSkipEditorLoadFrequency=true&jsf-probability-70=true&jsf-socket-io=false&jsf-simplified-modes-iteration-1=true&jsf-offline-mode=false&jsf-heading-bold=true&jsf-fake-edit-stream-editing=false&acc-share-button-in-editor=false&jsf-all-tools-tab=false&jsf-all-tools-tab-branch-b=false&isUseStaticImport=true&jsf-editor-pdfjs-five=false&jsf-context-menu-to-right-panel=false&routeId=f28bd322bb1a50cc0ffde09d4ecf1eeb#251392f7f7bb4de883226afcb0ee7be0

Wenpad Labs (LABS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wenpad Labs (LABS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 345.49K Total Supply: $ 88.03M Circulating Supply: $ 88.03M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 345.49K All-Time High: $ 0.00773763 All-Time Low: $ 0.00344943 Current Price: $ 0.00393417

Wenpad Labs (LABS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Wenpad Labs (LABS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LABS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LABS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

