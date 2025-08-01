WePower Price (WPR)
WePower (WPR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 70.19K USD. WPR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of WePower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of WePower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of WePower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of WePower to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-1.29%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-1.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of WePower: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-0.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
WePower enables renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens. These tokens represent energy they commit to produce and deliver. Energy tokenization standardizes simplifies and opens globally currently existing energy investment ecosystem. As a result energy producers can trade directly with the green energy buyers (consumers and investors) and raise capital by selling energy upfront, at below market rates. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. The WePower blockchain solution is currently recognized by Elering, one of the most innovative Transmission System Operators in Europe.
