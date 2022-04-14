WePower (WPR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into WePower (WPR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

WePower (WPR) Information WePower enables renewable energy producers to raise capital by issuing their own energy tokens. These tokens represent energy they commit to produce and deliver. Energy tokenization standardizes simplifies and opens globally currently existing energy investment ecosystem. As a result energy producers can trade directly with the green energy buyers (consumers and investors) and raise capital by selling energy upfront, at below market rates. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. The WePower blockchain solution is currently recognized by Elering, one of the most innovative Transmission System Operators in Europe. Official Website: http://wepower.network Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/0B_OW_EddXO5RWWFVQjJGZXpQT3c/view Buy WPR Now!

WePower (WPR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for WePower (WPR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 70.19K $ 70.19K $ 70.19K Total Supply: $ 745.25M $ 745.25M $ 745.25M Circulating Supply: $ 608.82M $ 608.82M $ 608.82M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.92K $ 85.92K $ 85.92K All-Time High: $ 0.219374 $ 0.219374 $ 0.219374 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00011529 $ 0.00011529 $ 0.00011529 Learn more about WePower (WPR) price

WePower (WPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of WePower (WPR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of WPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many WPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand WPR's tokenomics, explore WPR token's live price!

